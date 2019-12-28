MALE:

D.J. Nicholas (Class of 2015, soccer, basketball and lacrosse)

Nicholas was a three-sport athlete who helped NYA enjoy success in soccer, basketball and lacrosse.

On the pitch, Nicholas scored a school-record 95 goals and added 42 assists. The Panthers made the playoffs each of his four seasons and a junior, Nicholas was part of a squad which went undefeated in the regular season. Nicholas played just two years of varsity basketball, but was named the team’s Most Valuable Player both seasons and led the Western Maine Conference in steals. NYA reached the quarterfinals both years. In lacrosse, Nicholas became the goalie as a sophomore and immediately made the all-star team. As a senior, Nicholas made 208 saves and led the Panthers to the regional final.

Nicholas went on to play soccer at Thomas College, where he added 24 more goals and 31 assists.

“D.J. was just the best,” said former Panthers’ boys’ soccer coach Martyn Keen. “In his four years (at NYA), his numbers were just ridiculous. He would have smashed state records if I hadn’t pulled him in pretty much every game to be sporting. He was a complete player.”

FEMALE:

Sonia Lin (Class of 2016, swimming)

Lin did her best work in relative anonymity, as NYA doesn’t have a swim program, forcing her to train with Greely, but when it mattered most, she was consistently excellent.

Lin made an immediate impact, winning the Class B state title in the 100 breaststroke and placing placing runner-up in the 200 individual medley as a freshman, as she earned NYA Winter Female Athlete of the Year honors. As a sophomore, she was honored again after repeating as champion of the breaststroke and placing third in the IM. After coming in second in the breaststroke and third in the IM as a junior, Lin won one final Athlete of the Year award as a senior after taking the breaststroke championship and finishing runner-up in the 50 free. She was named All-Conference and All-State all four of her seasons.

Lin is now swimming at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.

“Sonia represented NYA, but gave her all to the Greely team through her work ethic, attitude, competitiveness, sharing her knowledge and being a part of team activities outside of the pool,” said longtime Greely swim coach Rob Hale. “She was the most humble young lady I’ve coached.”

