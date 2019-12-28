Boys’ team:

Jeff Madore (Waynflete tennis)

It’s hard to argue with perfection and in 10 seasons this decade, Madore has coached Waynflete’s boys’ tennis team to 10 Class C state titles.

The road hasn’t always been easy, but playing top foes from Class A and B in the regular season has primed the Flyers for a postseason run and on every occasion, they’ve come up golden.

And there’s no end in sight.

Girls’ team:

Billy Goodman (McAuley/Cheverus basketball)

After a successful run as Greely’s girls’ coach, Goodman replaced Amy Vachon at the helm of defending Class A champion McAuley in 2011 and led the Lions to three successive state titles.

Ever-passionate, Goodman’s ability to coach up players of superb ability, as well as those who ride the pine, has paid off year after year and even after Maine Girls’ Academy shut down, he has found new life as the head coach at Cheverus, which is off to a 4-2 start this winter.

