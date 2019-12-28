MALE:

Jarett Flaker (Class of 2020, track and football)

Flaker was nearly unstoppable on the gridiron, but he’ll be best remembered for absolute dominance as one of the finest sprinters to ever come out of the state of Maine.

Flaker has won multiple state titles in indoor and outdoor track and holds several records. He holds the mark in the 55 indoors (and is also a champion in the 200 and 400), as well as the 4×100 relay outdoors (he’s also the reigning Class A champion in the 100, 200 and 400). Flaker has also excelled at the New England and national levels.

In football, Flaker posted 2,736 rushing yards and 41 touchdowns, 665 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns, 1,251 return yards with 11 TDs and three interceptions on defense. He’s a finalist for the Fitzpatrick Trophy, given to the finest senior player in the state.

Flaker will be a track (or perhaps football) star in college. The only lingering question is where.

“Jarett’s the one we’ve counted on for big points and he produced every time, often in record-breaking fashion,” said Scarborough indoor and outdoor track coach Derek Veilleux.

“Jarett is a very humble, hard working student-athlete,” said Red Storm football coach Lance Johnson. “He is quiet, but leads by example every day.”

FEMALE:

Bella Dickinson (Class of 2020, softball, basketball and volleyball)

Dickinson has starred in three sports and has reached the state final in all of them and while softball is where she has been simply unbeatable, she makes a powerful impact regardless of the season.

Dickinson has played 60 countable softball games in a Red Storm uniform and has won all of them. She emerged as a standout shortstop as an underclassmen, but last spring, took over on the mound and became Scarborough’s ace. Last season alone, Dickinson was 14-0 on the mound with a 1.04 earned run average and she batted .463 with 38 hits, including four doubles, three triples and six home runs, 37 runs scored and 36 RBI, while striking out a mere two times. She was a key reserve on a volleyball team which got to this fall’s Class A state final and in the winter, she’s a sharpshooting guard for the girls’ basketball team, which a year ago, made a surprise run to the Class AA state game.

Dickinson is looking for big things her senior basketball season, then will look to complete a perfect high school softball career before going on to play softball at Southern New Hampshire University.

“There’s no doubt that Bella is a gifted athlete and a talented softball player, but what separates her from many is her ability to raise her game to a different level in pressure situations,” said longtime Scarborough softball coach Tom Griffin. “She’s a great leader, has a great work ethic and is very coachable and respectful.”

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] . Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: