Boys’ team:

Derek Veilleux (Scarborough track)

Every winter and spring, the rest of the state tries to keep up with the Scarborough track team and almost every winter and spring, the rest of the state comes up short.

That’s because the Red Storm, an absolute powerhouse coached by Derek Veilleux, are a factory of dominance, featuring front-line brilliance and depth that most schools can only dream of.

Veilleux won eight indoor and four outdoor titles this decade and it’s quite likely the new decade will bring more.

Much more.

Girls’ team:

Tom Griffin (Scarborough softball)

Speaking of perennial champions, Scarborough’s softball team has run circles around the competition for the better part of this century and while we’re focused only on the past decade, try this on for size:

Since the start of the 2010 season, the Red Storm have lost a grand total of three league games (none since 2013), posted an overall record of 188-8 and have captured six regional titles and five Class A championships, including each of the past three (all in perfect 20-0 fashion).

Griffin long ago established Scarborough as Softball Titletown with a commitment to the youth program and a reliance on dominant pitching. The Red Storm are aggressive, have fun and do whatever it takes to win, even though they’re rarely pushed.

And that excellence figures to continue into a new decade.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] . Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: