A three-vehicle crash on Highway 35 in Standish killed a motorist and injured three more people on Saturday morning, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says.

Authorities are not releasing the names of the people involved. A news release Saturday did not describe the circumstances of the crash, which happened around 10 a.m.

Emergency workers from Windham, Standish, and Gorham responded, as well as a LifeFlight helicopter. Three people were taken to area hospitals.

The section of Highway 35 in question, which is near the Standish-Windham line, will be closed “for an extended time period” as investigators examine the scene, according to the release.

