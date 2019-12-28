A three-vehicle crash on Highway 35 in Standish killed a motorist and injured three more people on Saturday morning, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says.
Authorities are not releasing the names of the people involved. A news release Saturday did not describe the circumstances of the crash, which happened around 10 a.m.
Emergency workers from Windham, Standish, and Gorham responded, as well as a LifeFlight helicopter. Three people were taken to area hospitals.
The section of Highway 35 in question, which is near the Standish-Windham line, will be closed “for an extended time period” as investigators examine the scene, according to the release.
