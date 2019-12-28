MALE:

Josh Britten (Class of 2012, basketball, soccer and lacrosse)

Britten had his share of injury frustrations in high school, but when he was healthy, he did spectacular things, none more memorable then leading the Yarmouth boys’ basketball team to a 44-years-in-the-making Class B state title his senior season. He also made an impact in soccer and lacrosse.

Britten joined a Yarmouth basketball squad which hadn’t won a state title since 1968 and after helping the Clippers make it to the playoffs each of his first three seasons, including the regional final as a junior, his senior year was one that dreams are made of. Britten eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for his career, then averaged nearly 20 points per game as Yarmouth embarked on a tournament run for the ages. After upsetting undefeated rival Falmouth in the regional final, the Clippers were underdogs in the minds of many when they traveled to Bangor to face Gardiner in the state final, but thanks to a 29-point effort from Britten, Yarmouth prevailed to make history.

Britten also won a state title with Yarmouth’s boys’ soccer team as a junior and competed on state finalists in lacrosse. He went on to play basketball at Bates College and after again overcoming injury, was named captain his senior year and produced a superb campaign.

“Josh was stubborn, intense and loved competition,” said former Yarmouth boys’ basketball coach Adam Smith. “He brought his game every night. He’s a smart player. I’m glad he was ours.”

FEMALE:

Sara D’Appolonia (Class of 2018, soccer and basketball)

D’Appolonia wasn’t just the most prolific scorer in Yarmouth girls’ soccer history, she’s on the short list of finest players in Maine high school soccer history. She was pretty impressive on the basketball court as well.

D’Appolonia, the daughter of two Division I athletes, stepped right on to the Yarmouth girls’ soccer varsity team as a freshman and became the focal point of the defense. As a sophomore, she made the All-Conference team and in her junior season, D’Appolonia helped the Clippers win their first state championship in 13 years. She was unstoppable as a senior, scoring 33 goals, including one in Yarmouth’s victory over Presque Isle in the Class B state game which produced a repeat title. D’Appolonia was then named the program’s first All-American.

D’Appolonia also played basketball for her mother, Chris Strong, but missed the latter part of her senior season after graduating early to prepare to play soccer at the University of Delaware, where, to no one’s surprise, she’s scored a series of highlight reel goals.

“There were no words to describe Sara,” said former Yarmouth girls’ soccer coach Chris Coleman. “She was tremendous in so many ways. She wanted to win and play well. She was a leader and an incredible player.”

