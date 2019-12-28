Jason Stults was a teenager on Munjoy Hill in the 1990s, the oldest of four children in a family that celebrated a big traditional Christmas.

And on at least one of those Christmases, his parents needed some help to put presents under the tree.

“When we were kids, we got help from the (Press Herald) Toy Fund,” he said.

His family is one of many thousands helped by the fund during its 70-year history, although Stults is one of the relatively few children who were helped by the fund and later found out about it.

He doesn’t remember how he first learned about the fund helping his family and doesn’t know if his younger siblings have a clue to this day. He also doesn’t remember the specific toys he unwrapped that Christmas morning, only that they meant a lot.

“It definitely helped me have a better Christmas,” he said last week. “It’s a good thing you guys do.”

Now, Stults is helping to do that “good thing” as a regular donor who knows better than most exactly what his donation will mean to the thousands of children going through hard times.

“I appreciate everything you guys do and I’m sure there are a lot of other people out there who do, too.”

The toy fund continues to ask for cash donations from readers to cover its cost and to sustain the charity as it moves into another decade helping Maine families.

Donations received during the holiday season are published in the newspaper, and gifts that have not yet been published will be listed in a future edition of the newspaper and online. Financial support also is accepted year-round and ensures that the fund will have the resources to buy gifts the next year.

Year to date $121,023.40

