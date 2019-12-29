Barack Obama took to social media on the weekend to share his favorite reads of 2019 – a scholarly list that shows the former U.S. president remains very much a bookworm.

The now traditional yearly list ranges across history, economics and award-winning literature and even singles out a couple of recommendations for sports fans.

“As we wind down 2019, I wanted to share with you my annual list of favorites that made the last year a little brighter,” Obama said in a post on Twitter. “We’ll start with books today – movies and music coming soon. I hope you enjoy these as much as I did.”

During his eight years in the Oval Office, Obama was renowned as a voracious reader and regularly espoused the delights and benefits of the written word. In a longer post on Instagram, he said the list had become a “fun little tradition.”

“Because while each of us has plenty that keeps us busy – work and family life, social and volunteer commitments – outlets like literature and art can enhance our day-to-day experiences,” he wrote. “They’re the fabric that helps make up a life.”

These are Obama’s choices:

• “The Age of Surveillance Capitalism: The Fight for a Human Future at the New Frontier of Power” by Shoshana Zuboff

• “The Anarchy: The Relentless Rise of the East India Company” by William Dalrymple

• “Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud, and the Last Trial of Harper Lee” by Casey Cep

• “Girl, Woman, Other” by Bernardine Evaristo

• “The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee: Native America from 1890 to the Present” by David Treuer

• “How to Do Nothing: Resisting the Attention Economy” by Jenny Odell

• “Lost Children Archive” by Valeria Luiselli

• “Lot: Stories” by Bryan Washington

• “Normal People” by Sally Rooney

• “The Orphan Master’s Son” by Adam Johnson

• “The Yellow House” by Sarah M. Broom

• “Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland” by Patrick Radden Keefe

• “Solitary” by Albert Woodfox

• “The Topeka School” by Ben Lerner

• “Trick Mirror: Reflections on Self-Delusion” by Jia Tolentino

• “Trust Exercise” by Susan Choi

• “We Live in Water: Stories” by Jess Walter

• “A Different Way to Win: Dan Rooney’s Story From the Super Bowl to the Rooney Rule” by Jim Rooney

• “The Sixth Man” by Andre Iguodala

