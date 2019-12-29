BRUNSWICK — Despite Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse goaltender Sean Moore’s stellar effort, a trio of power-play goals in the third period pushed the Brunswick High School boys hockey team past its crosstown rival, 5-1, Saturday night at Watson Arena.

Moore finished with 55 saves as he continued his strong play for the young Eagles squad, who dropped to 1-4-1 on the season.

Senior Cam Wallace scored a shorthanded goal unassisted when he intercepted a clearing attempt by Brunswick netminder Spencer Marquis with only one-tenth of a second to go in the second period to get the Eagles within a goal.

But a carryover major penalty saw the Dragons (3-4) score two power-play goals early in the third and put the game away. Brunswick added another tally on the man advantage less than halfway through the final frame for the game’s final goal.

Scout Masse led the Dragons with two goals and an assist, while both Sam Masse and Liam Hemberger added a goal and an assist each. Kennedy Eddy picked up the other goal for the visitors, with Nick Marro and Grey Perham contributing with an assist apiece. Marquis finished with eight saves to get the win.

Brunswick hosts Cheverus on Monday at 6:30 p.m., while Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse entertains Scarborough Jan. 7 at 5:30 p.m.

Girls hockey

HALLOWELL — Yarmouth/Freeport scored a goal in each period in a 3-0 win over Winslow/Gardiner/Cony on Friday.

The Clippers won their third straight game and improved to 5-7. Goaltender Allie Perrotta made several big saves in earning her second straight shutout and fourth of the season.

Lizzie Guertler opening the scoring with 15 seconds left in the first period, and a pair of goals by Sadie Carnes gave Yarmouth/Freeport the win. Paige Rinaldi and Carnes had an assist each, while Guertler picked up two helpers.

Yarmouth/Freeport hosts Mt. Ararat/Lisbon this upcoming Saturday at 6:40 p.m.

Mt. Ararat/Lisbon 4, Brunswick 1

Megan Reed picked up four assists to power the host Eagles to a North region win over the Dragons in a “Battle of the Bridge” matchup at Watson Arena on Saturday.

Mt. Ararat/Lisbon improved to 5-2-1 and visits Biddeford on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Brunswick fell to 0-10 and heads to Cheverus on Thursday at 4 p.m.

After a scoreless first period, Ema Hawkes and Reed set up Abbie Lucas for the game’s first goal 2:22 into the second frame. Hawkes and Reed teamed up again at 7:14 as Lexie Saxton doubled the Eagle lead, and Reed and Maddie Young assisted Colby Leighton 1:21 later for a 3-0 advantage.

Brunswick found the scoresheet with 2:14 left in the second period when Greta White slipped a shot past Mt. Ararat/Lisbon goaltender Greta Marchildon (12 saves) to make for a 3-1 contest entering the third period.

The Eagles finished the scoring with 5:11 left as Mallory Stuart beat Brunswick netminder Alamea McCarthy, who had 28 saves. Reed and Hawkes (three assists) earned a helper each.

Boys basketball

WISCASSET — Freshman Charlie Houghton had 11 points and 11 rebounds as Dirigo opened a 25-2 first-quarter lead and cruised past Wiscasset, 80-22, in Mountain Valley Conference play on Friday.

Mateo Lapointe had 16 points, John Snowman 14 and Zach Breton 11 for Dirigo.

Billy Pinkhanm led Wiscasset with eight points, with Noah Haggett chipping in four.

Spruce Mountain 111, Wiscasset 25

At Wiscasset on Saturday, the visiting Phoenix scored 65 first-half points en route to an MVC win.

Brendon Frey led Spruce Mountain with 24 points, while Elie Taylor added 15 and Owen Bryant 14.

Pinkham paced the Wolverines (0-8) with nine points, followed by Matt Eckert with seven.

Wiscasset visits Hall-Dale on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

WISCASSET — Joyce Brophy scored 21 points to lead Dirigo to a 67-24 MVC win on Friday over Wiscasset.

The Cougars held an 11-6 lead after a quarter and used a 23-2 second frame for a 34-8 halftime lead.

Grace Roberts chipped in 10 points in the win.

For Wiscasset, Zoey Waltz had seven points, eight rebounds and three steals, with Madison Carrier and Kateleen Trask splitting 10 points down the middle.

Spruce Mountain 38, Wiscasset 19

The Phoenix outscored the Wolverines 27-12 in the second and fourth quarters combined for an MVC win on Saturday at Wiscasset.

Spruce Mountain led 4-0, 21-7 and 28-14 at the quarter breaks and were paced by 12 points from Mariyah Fournier and eight by Kaytin Knowlton.

Trask had six points, five rebounds and two steals for Wiscasset, 0-6 and slated to visit Hall-Dale Monday at 5 p.m. Bri Olson-Orr added five points and five caroms, with Zoey Waltz pulling in a team-high 10 rebounds and picking up three steals.

Bowdoin

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — The Bowdoin College women’s basketball team hit 10 treys, showing little rust from the holiday break with a 99-49 victory over Cal-Lutheran on Saturday.

In their first game in 18 days, the third-ranked Polar Bears improved to 10-0. Cal Lutheran fell to 2-6.

Bowdoin connected on 55% of its shots in the first half, including six 3-pointers, as the Polar Bears put the game out of reach early. Sparked by an early 3-pointer from high-scorer Moira Train, the Polar Bears jumped to a 15-4 lead and never looked back, leading 24-11 after one quarter and 54-23 at the break.

The Polar Bears extended their lead to as many as 54 points in the fourth quarter.

Train had her best game of the season, scoring a game-high 19 points, including 5-of-7 from 3-point range. Megan Tan sparked a 43-point effort by the Bowdoin bench with a career-high 15 points to go along with six rebounds and four assists. Maddie Hasson and Dorian Cohen had 12 points and six rebounds apiece, while Samantha Roy dished out eight assists.

Bowdoin finished at 58% from the field, and also went 13-of-14 from the free-throw line. The Polar Bears also owned a 47-26 edge in rebounds.

The Polar Bears will close out 2019 with another game in California on Monday as they play at Chapman at 8 p.m.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous