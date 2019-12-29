Being a registered Democrat but an independent voter, I find both parties being childish! First, the Republicans in the House played the “This process is unfair” card! Now House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer are playing “We want it our way!” card! When will these elected officials grow up?

The Democrats, if they wish to defeat President Trump in 2020, need to be the adults in the room. This, apparently, isn’t going to be the strategy. This posturing does no one any good and only exacerbates the us vs. them mentality.

I was born in 1949. Politics during my life has always been contentious but relatively civil. I can almost predict a Trump victory in 2020, if Pelosi and Schumer continue on the path they have chosen. If they continue to play politics instead of taking care of the people’s business, then the Democrats will be seen just as petty and partisan as their Republican “friends.”

Anyone who has followed these proceedings knows two things: First, Mr. Trump runs the Oval Office like he does his businesses. If you don’t believe me, read “The Art of the Deal.” He has no plan. He improvises and bullies his business opponents. This doesn’t work well on the world stage. Our former allies are wary of what will happen when the next shoe drops.

Second, he’ll be acquitted in the Senate.

Will both parties be able to get back to the people’s work, or will we continue to divide the country along party lines? Only time will tell.

Steven C. Pomelow

Gorham

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: