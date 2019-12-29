KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mecole Hardman returned a kickoff 104 yards for a touchdown, Damien Williams took a handoff 84 yards for another score, and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-21 on Sunday to leapfrog New England for the No. 2 seed in the AFC and a first-round playoff bye.

The Chiefs (12-4) long ago clinched their fourth straight AFC West title, but they needed a win and an unlikely Dolphins victory over the Patriots to get a week off. And just as Williams punched into the end zone in the closing minutes for his second touchdown of the game, the Dolphins were scoring the go-ahead TD with 24 seconds left for their 27-24 upset in Foxborough.

The Chargers (5-11) made it stressful for Kansas City in the fourth quarter, though, driving for a touchdown that got them within 24-21 with 5:23 to go. But the Chiefs answered with an eight-play, 77-yard scoring drive that allowed them to wrap up their sixth straight win overall and 11th victory in 12 meetings with their longtime division rival.

PACKERS 23, LIONS 20: Mason Crosby kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired, lifting visiting Green Bay (13-3) over Detroit (3-12-1) and to a first-round bye.

The Packers fell behind by two touchdowns in the second quarter. They didn’t lead until Crosby made his second winning kick against Detroit this season.

The Lions closed with nine straight losses for their longest losing streak in a season since going 0-16 in 2008.

SAINTS 42, PANTHERS 10: Drew Brees threw for 253 yards and three touchdowns, Alvin Kamara ran for two scores and visiting New Orleans (13-3) dumped Carolina (5-11), which lost its eighth straight.

BEARS 21, VIKINGS 19: Eddy Pineiro’s fourth field goal of the game came from 22 yards with 10 seconds left as Chicago (8-8) topped host Minnesota (10-6), which rested its regulars for the playoffs.

BENGALS 33, BROWNS 23: Andy Dalton threw for a touchdown and ran for another in his farewell as a franchise quarterback – a Joe Burrow banner in the upper deck reminded him what comes next – and the Bengals (2-14) ended one of their most miserable seasons with a victory at home.

Cleveland (6-10) fired Coach Freddie Kitchens after the game.

FALCONS 28, BUCCANEERS 22: Deion Jones intercepted Jameis Winston on the first play of overtime and returned the ball 28 yards for a touchdown as Atlanta (7-0) won at Tampa, Florida.

Winston became the first Tampa Bay quarterback to pass for 5,000 yards in a season.

JETS 13, BILLS 6: Sam Darnold hit Jamison Crowder for a 1-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, and visiting New York (7-9) avoided finishing its fourth consecutive season with double-digit losses in a win over Buffalo (10-6).

RAMS 31, CARDINALS 24: Tyler Higbee and Robert Woods caught touchdown passes from Jared Goff in the fourth quarter, and host Los Angeles secured its third straight winning season by beating Arizona (5-10-1).

Goff passed for 319 yards and hit Cooper Kupp for 99 yards and an early TD, while Los Angeles’ defense made four takeaways in the final NFL game at the 96-year-old Coliseum. The Rams are moving into palatial SoFi Stadium in Inglewood next season.

EAGLES 34, GIANTS 17: Carson Wentz and Philadelphia (9-7) are heading to the playoffs after beating host New York (4-12).

Boston Scott ran for three touchdowns in the second half as the Eagles won the NFC East title.

COWBOYS 47, WASHINGTON 16: Dak Prescott threw four touchdown passes to help Dallas (8-0) beat visiting Washington (3-13), a win rendered meaningless when the Cowboys were eliminated from the playoffs by Philadelphia’s victory over the New York Giants.

The Cowboys lost control of their playoff fate with a 17-9 loss at the Eagles last week. Last season’s NFC East champions will now wait to see how much longer Jason Garrett will be coach after underachieving in the final year of his contract.

Case Keenum had a TD toss as Washington secured the No. 2 pick in the draft.

RAVENS 28, STEELERS 10: Slogging through the rain without several notable stars and with very little at stake, Baltimore (14-2) relied on a strong defensive performance to beat visiting Pittsburgh (8-8) to finish the regular season riding a 12-game winning streak.

Baltimore already clinched the top seed in the AFC playoffs, so Coach John Harbaugh placed seven starters on the inactive list – including quarterback Lamar Jackson, injured running back Mark Ingram (calf), guard Marshal Yanda and safety Earl Thomas.

TITANS 35, TEXANS 14: Derrick Henry and visiting Tennessee (9-7) ran their way into the playoffs, beating Houston (10-6), which rested several starters.

Henry rushed for a season-high 211 yards and three touchdowns for the Titans, who will visit the Patriots next weekend.

Ryan Tannehill threw for 198 yards and two touchdowns for Tennessee and will make his playoff debut in his eighth NFL season. Rookie receiver A.J. Brown had 124 yards receiving and a touchdown.

JAGUARS 38, COLTS 20: Minshew Mania turned in his best performance in two months, throwing for 295 yards and three touchdowns and leading host Jacksonville (6-10) over Indianapolis (7-9).

BRONCOS 16, RAIDERS 15: Shelby Harris knocked down Derek Carr’s 2-point pass to Hunter Renfrow with 7 seconds left and host Denver (7-9) edged Oakland (7-9).

