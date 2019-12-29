ST. LOUIS — Jaden Schwartz scored twice and Jordan Binnington made 25 saves to help the St. Louis Blues beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Sunday for their season-best eighth straight victory.

Ryan O’Reilly and Robert Thomas also scored for St. Louis. The defending champion Blues improved to 26-8-6, outscoring opponents 32-16 during the winning streak. They had a seven-game streak Oct. 27-Nov. 9.

Nicholas Shore scored and Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves for Winnipeg. The Jets have lost 5 of 6.

DEVILS 4, SENATORS 3: Jack Hughes scored 54 seconds into overtime and as visiting New Jersey beat Ottawa Senators.

Kyle Palmari passed to Hughes near center ice. Hughes broke loose with the puck on his backhand. He switched to the forehand and flipped the puck over Ottawa goalie Craig Anderson for his sixth of the season.

Nico Hischier and Nikita Gusev had power-play goals for the Devils and Miles Wood also scored.

Thomas Chabot, who had left the bench for a few minutes after taking a shot off his right hand, scored on a long shot from the point at 15:02 of the third to send the game to overtime for Ottawa.

ISLANDERS 3, WILD 1: Ryan Pulock and Matt Martin scored less than 2 minutes apart early in the third period as New York topped host Minnesota.

Tom Kuhnhackl scored late and Semyon Varlamov stopped 25 shots for New York, which won for the second time in its past six games.

Ryan Donato scored for the Wild.

BLACKHAWKS 3, BLUE JACKETS 2: Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane scored shootout goals to lift visiting Chicago.

Chicago goalie Robin Lehner stopped Nathan Gerbe in the third round of the shootout to seal the win. Lehner finished with 31 saves through overtime.

The Blackhawks, who have won 4 of 5, got third-period goals from Dylan Strome and Erik Gustafsson to send the game into overtime.

An apparent goal from Zach Werenski just before the buzzer in overtime was waved off because a replay showed the puck had crossed the goal line after time expired.

LIGHTNING 2, RED WINGS 1: Brayden Point scored a power-play goal in the third period and host Tampa Bay extended its winning streak to three.

