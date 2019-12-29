PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – Jacqueline Dyke Iaconeta, 90, born in Farmington, Maine on July 2, 1929, and passed away in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., on Dec. 18, 2019. Jacqueline graduated Wilton Academy in 1947 and then on to Northeastern Business College in Portland, graduating in 1949.

She was a secretary for 43 years at Casco Bank and Trust Company, Center for Research and Advanced Study at USM, Office of Legal Affairs for Maine Medical Center, retiring in 1992.

Jacqueline married Joseph Iaconeta Sr. in 1963, they were married for 31 years until he passed away in 1994. She lived in Maine full time until 2005, then resided in Florida. Jacqueline enjoyed reading, crocheting, traveling to Maine in summers and winter in Florida, but mostly enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is survived by her sons, Robert of Royal Palm Beach, Fla., Michael of Yarmouth, Joseph Jr. of Westbrook, and Victor of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; brothers, Richard of Windham and Boca Raton, Fla. and Bruce of Wilton; several grandchildren; and multiple great-grandchildren.

