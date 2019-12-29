SPRING HILL, Fla. – Mary Elizabeth Holmes, 89, of Spring Hill, Fla. passed away Dec. 8, 2019. She was born on August 17, 1930 in Lynn, Mass. to Alfred and Norma (Dennis) Small. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles Harrison Holmes.

She was Protestant by faith and a member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Spring Hill, Fla. and attended Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Kennebunk while spending summers in West Kennebunk.

Mary enjoyed spending summers in Maine, and time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her three children, Katherine Manuelian of Spring Hill, Fla., Janet Robbins-Grover and her husband, Timothy of Mountainhome, Pa., Brian Holmes and his wife, Mary of Freeport; five grandchildren, John, Michelle, Lucas, Amanda and Harrison; three great-grandchildren, Sarah, Skyler, Kailey; loving family and friends.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous