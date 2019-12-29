GORHAM – Virginia “Jinny” R. Christiansen passed away peacefully on Dec. 24, 2019. She was born in Westbrook on Sept. 24, 1924 to John and Theresa (Ellis) Robertson. She attended local schools and graduated from Westbrook High School class of 1942.

She was predeceased by her parents; brother, Paul Robertson; and her beloved childhood sweetheart and husband, Alfred “Swede” Christiansen Jr.

Jinny and Swede shared 54 years together raising four children. She loved being a stay at home mom and often commented how wonderful that time was in her life. Later on she worked for SD Warren/Scott Paper Co. in the accounting office for 20 years. After retirement, she and Swede traveled often throughout the United States and Europe. Jinny, however, always said her favorite place on earth was her “own backyard”.

In her later years, Jinny’s happiness was having her family near, especially during the summer months when all her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren gathered at the family camp (Camp Bonus) on Sebago Lake. Camp Bonus was her father’s legacy resulting from his bonus for serving in France during WWI. Camp Bonus became the family center where great family times and everlasting memories are to this day still being made.

Jinny was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Westbrook and truly enjoyed that close fellowship. Going to lunch with different groups of friends was something she always looked forward too. She thought this was great group therapy and jokingly called herself a “luncheonaire”. Jinny also enjoyed entertaining, knitting, and reading. Along with her many joys, she felt sadness as well; but for her that was a part of being human. Yet still, she found contentment in each phase of her life.

Jinny is survived by her four children and their spouses, Paul and Jane (Dyer) Christiansen of Gray, Pamela and Marlin Brant of Westbrook, Nancy and Raymond Fenstermaker of Little Elm, Texas and Kurt Christiansen of Windham. Jinny is also survived by seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at “Inn at Village Square” Gorham for the care they provided.

A private graveside service at Woodlawn Cemetery, Westbrook will be held later this spring. To express condolences and to participate in Jinny’s online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

