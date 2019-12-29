SACO – Vivian T. Frechette, 77, of Saco, passed away early Friday morning on Dec. 27, 2019.

She was born in Biddeford on Oct 7, 1942, a daughter of James and Ida (Burnham) Robichaud. She graduated from Scarborough High School, class of 1961.

Earlier, Vivian was employed by Zayres / Ames in Saco and Zahare in Old Orchard Beach. She also was a homemaker who loved raising her family.

She enjoyed dancing, shopping and traveling with her husband Richard in their truck. Her favorite time of year was Christmas and getting together with her family. The family had created many special memories that they will hold on to and cherish forever. She will be sadly missed.

She was a member of the Fifty Plus Club.

She was predeceased by two brothers, Donald and Danny Robichaud.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years Richard Frechette; four children, Michael Frechette and his wife Yris, Nancy Parker, Mark Frechette and his wife Marta and Shawn Frechette. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Tanya, Rain, Rose Diana and Danakristal; four great-grandchildren, Haylee, Steven, Viviana and Lian; nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Most Holy Trinity Church. Burial will be at a later date in Southern Maine Veteran’s Cemetery in Springvale. To view Vivian’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com

