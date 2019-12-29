A two-part weather system that was headed to Maine late Sunday will linger for two days, dropping snow, sleet and freezing rain over most of the state by the time it ends on New Year’s Eve.

Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Gray described the winter storm as “complex,” but are confident that nearly all the state will see some form of precipitation by the time it is over.

Part one of the storm was set to begin late Sunday night, with York County feeling the brunt of its effects. It was expected to start as snow before changing to freezing rain and sleet in the southwestern part of the state. Portland will also see some minor snow accumulation overnight and into Monday.

Part two will arrive Monday night and dump heavy amounts of snow in areas north of the foothills, with towns like Fryeburg getting as much as 8 to 12 inches . There is a greater chance for a mix of rain and snow in Portland and other coastal areas.

Stacie Hanes, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, is forecasting that the precipitation will end around 6 p.m. Tuesday – the start of New Year’s Eve celebrations.

“Most of Maine will see snow,” Hanes said, with Portland looking to get between 2 and 5 inches during the two-day event.

Hanes cautioned that the first round of precipitation could make roads slippery, especially for the Monday morning commute.

The National Weather Service on Sunday afternoon issued a winter weather advisory for coastal Cumberland County that will go into effect at noon Monday and last through 1 p.m. Tuesday. The advisory warns that a slow-moving low pressure system will bring a mix of precipitation types resulting in slippery travel conditions Monday and Tuesday.

