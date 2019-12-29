HOCKEY

Arthur Kaliyev scored twice to lift the United States to a 3-1 win over Russia at the world junior hockey championship on Sunday at Ostrava, Czech Republic.

Nicholas Robertson also scored for the United States, which leads Group B with six points and next plays its Czech hosts on Monday to complete the group stage.

U.S. goaltender Spencer Knight made 25 saves.

Also Sunday, defending champion Finland routed Kazakhstan 7-1 for a second straight win in Group A.

The first four teams in the two five-team groups advance to the knockout stage.

SOCCER

WEST HAM: David Moyes is back for a second spell as manager following the firing of Manuel Pellegrini.

Moyes had helped the east London club avoid relegation from the Premier League during a six-month spell that ended in May 2018. However, West Ham decided against Moyes remaining in charge and hired Pellegrini instead.

But Pellegrini lost his job on Saturday, with West Ham a place and a point above the relegation zone after a loss to Leicester.

SKIING

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: Mikaela Shiffrin maintained her unbeaten streak in slalom with her third win of the season and matched Lindsey Vonn’s record for most women’s World Cup victories in a single discipline.

Shiffrin earned her 43rd career slalom win by dominating the race at Lienz, Austria, posting the fastest times in both runs to beat her Slovakian rival Petra Vlhova by 0.61 seconds. Vonn had 43 downhill wins when she retired after the world championships last February.

Sunday’s victory left Shiffrin three short of the overall record for most wins in a discipline held by Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark, who won 46 giant slaloms between 1975-89.

However, the American three-time overall champion did set another record as she became the first skier, male or female, with a podium finish in 14 consecutive slalom races.

Shiffrin was 0.26 seconds faster than Vlhova in the opening run, and more than doubled her advantage in the final run, which was set by Vlhova’s coach, Livio Magoni.

MEN’S WORLD CUP: Norwegian skier Aleksander Aamodt Kilde edged Dominik Paris in the super-G portion of a men’s World Cup Alpine combined event at Bormio, Italy.

Kilde timed 1 minute, 33.42 seconds on the Stelvio course for a lead of 0.03 seconds over Paris, who won back-to-back downhill races here the past two days.

Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria posted the third fastest time and trailed by 0.35.

World champion Alexis Pinturault ranked 12th and the Frenchman had nearly a second to make up in the slalom run.

Pinturault, who hurt his left thigh in a parallel giant slalom Monday, was chasing his ninth career World Cup victory in the discipline.

BASEBALL

MAJORS: The Baltimore Orioles signed free agent right-hander Kohl Stewart to a major league contract.

Stewart pitched the past two seasons with the Minnesota Twins. He was 2-2 with a 6.39 ERA in nine games last season, starting twice and allowing five home runs in 25 1/3 innings.

