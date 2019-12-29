The three survivors of a crash that killed a young boy in Standish on Saturday are still battling serious injuries at Maine Medical Center, a hospital official said on Sunday.

Danilo Warrick, 75, and Vincent Oates, 51, are listed in serious condition. Oates’s wife, Kerry, is in critical condition — a greater level of danger.

The Oates family lost their 8-year-old son, Owen, in the three-vehicle crash. Friends and family are raising money to help, and as of Sunday afternoon a campaign on the website GoFundMe had already drawn over $32,000.

Owen Oates attended Edna Libby Elementary School in Standish. School officials on Saturday said they were shaken by his loss and were making plans to support community and family members.

