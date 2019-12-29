ORONO — Patrick Shea scored two goals, one short-handed, and added an assist as the University of Maine topped American International 5-1 in men’s hockey on Sunday.

Maine (9-8-3) also got goals from Veli-Matti Tiuraniemi, Mitchell Fossier and AJ Drobot. Ryan Smith added three assists and Shea, Fossier and Drobot each had one. Jeremy Swayman stopped 41 of the 42 shots for the Black Bears.

Joel Kocur scored for the Yellow Jackets. Zackarias Skog and Stefano Durante combined for 44 saves.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

FRANKLIN & MARSHALL 51, COLBY 50: Kenna Williams made a free throw with one second left to lift the Diplomats (4-5) over the Mules (3-6) in a Smith Holiday Tournament game at Northampton, Massachusetts.

Williams finished with nine points and eight rebounds, including six on the offensive end. Sarosha Parsons led the Diplomats with 18 points, and also grabbed five rebounds.

Grace Coutu led Colby with 17 points off the bench. Alisha Aube totaled 13 points and seven rebounds, and Brooke Guiffre added eight points and five assists.

GEORGE FOX 80, U. OF NEW ENGLAND 45: Kylin Collman scored 23 points and grabbed four rebounds as the Bruins (8-1) handled the Nor’easters (8-3) in a D3Hoops.com Classic game in Las Vegas.

Collman was 8 for 9 from the field and 6 of 7 shooting from 3. Haley Strowbridge added nine points and five rebounds for the Bruins.

Jocelyn Chaput scored a team-high 12 points for UNE. Abby Cavallaro added seven points, and Ashley Coneys had five points and five boards.

(3) OREGON STATE 69, CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 50: Taylor Jones had 16 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks to lead the Beavers (12-0) to a win at home against the Roadrunners (8-4).

(7) LOUISVILLE 62, SYRACUSE 58: Jazmine Jones scored 24 points to lead the host Cardinals (12-1) over the Orange (6-6) in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both schools.

(8) FLORIDA STATE 86, VIRGINIA TECH 62: Nausia Woolfolk scored 21 points and Nicki Ekhomu added 16 points as the host Seminoles (2-0 ACC) won their first 13 games for the first time in school history with a victory over the Hokies (10-2, 0-1 ACC).

(9) NORTH CAROLINA STATE 72, BOSTON COLLEGE 54: Kia Crutchfield scored 14 points as the Wolfpack (12-0, 1-0 ACC) beat the host Eagles (7-6, 0-2).

(10) UCLA 83, USC 59: Japreece Dean and Michaela Onyenwere each scored 21 points to lead the Bruins (12-0) over the visiting Trojans (5-4) in the Pac-12 opener for both teams.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

(22) WEST VIRGINIA 67, (2) OHIO STATE 59: Miles McBride scored six of his season-high 21 points in the final 2:22 and the Mountaineers (11-1) topped the Buckeyes (11-2) at Cleveland.

The Mountaineers trailed by nine late in the first half but went ahead for good at 55-54 on a push-shot by Derek Culver with 3:31 left. McBride, a freshman guard, followed with two free throws and an 18-foot jump shot to extend the lead to 59-54.

Kaleb Wesson’s 3-pointer pulled the Buckeyes within 61-57 with 51 seconds remaining, but they missed two shots on their next possession. Ohio State was held to a season low in points and committed season highs of 22 turnovers and 25 fouls.

(5) KANSAS 72, STANFORD 56: Isaiah Moss made three straight 3-pointers during a decisive second-half stretch and finished with 17 points, helping the visiting Jayhawks (10-2) beat the Cardinal (11-2).

(6) OREGON 98, ALABAMA STATE 59: Chris Duarte scored a season-high 31 points as the Ducks (11-2) cruised past the visiting Hornets (1-12).

(8) AUBURN 86, LIPSCOMB 59: Danjel Purifoy had 17 points and nine rebounds as the host Tigers (12-0) topped the Bison (5-8).

(11) MICHIGAN 86, UMASS LOWELL 60: Jon Teske had 25 points and eight rebounds and Eli Brooks added 15 points as the Wolverines (10-3) closed their nonconference schedule with a rout of the visiting River Hawks (6-9).

(13) MARYLAND 84, BRYANT 70: Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 19 points and the host Terrapins (11-2) ended a two-game slide in beating the Bulldogs (8-5).

(16) VIRGINIA 65, NAVY 56: Kihei Clark scored five points during a 12-0 second-half run as the Cavaliers (10-2) beat the visiting Midshipmen (6-5).

(20) PENN STATE 90, CORNELL 59: Mike Watkins scored 16 of his 19 points in the first half as the Nittany Lions (11-2) topped the Big Red (1-10) for their 13th straight home win.

(23) TEXAS TECH 73, CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 58: Kyler Edwards scored 18 of his 20 points after halftime and the Red Raiders (9-3) pulled away from the Roadrunners (6-9) to win their 54th consecutive home game against nonconference teams.

(25) IOWA 93, KENNESAW STATE 51: Luka Garza scored 23 points and Ryan Kriener added a career-high 20 as the Hawkeyes (10-3) closed their nonconference schedule with a win at home over the Owls (1-12).

