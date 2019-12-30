Arrests

12/26 at 8:50 p.m. John Reed, 55, of High Street, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on Washington Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from Dec. 23-29.

Fire calls

12/23 at 6:50 p.m. Rescue assist on Centre Street.

12/24 at 9:30 a.m. Smoke alarm on Wright Drive.

12/24 at 10:34 a.m. Fire alarm on High Street.

12/24 at 1:42 p.m. Flooded basement on Edwards Street.

12/27 at 10:19 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Congress Avenue.

12/27 at 10:51 a.m. Rescue assist on Congress Avenue.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 40 calls between Dec. 23-29.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: