A Scarborough woman rescued a boy Friday morning after he fell through the ice into a pond behind her home.

Fire Capt. Nate Contreras said an ambulance took the boy to Maine Medical Center, where he would be treated for mild hypothermia. The woman did not need medical treatment.

Contreras said the incident was a reminder to be cautious on the ice at this time of year. The Maine Warden Service issued an advisory last week reminding people to check the thickness of any ice before venturing onto the frozen water.

“Stay off the ice right now, and listen to the state wardens,” Contreras said.

Contreras said the small pond is tucked behind homes on Minuteman Drive. A child who lives inside one of the houses heard screaming around 9 a.m. and called to his mother. The woman then ran outside and pulled the boy from the pond. The fire captain estimated the boy who fell was 6 or 7 years old, and he was submerged up to his waist. A group of kids appeared to be playing in that area, he said.

“The rescuer reported he was crying and being frantic, trying to get out of the water and shivering quite a bit,” Contreras said.

The boy was inside when the ambulance arrived. Contreras said the woman’s actions helped save him from more serious injury.

