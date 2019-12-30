Bruce Allen has been fired from his role as the Washington Redskins’ president, the team announced Monday morning.

He will have no further role with the organization, despite recent belief that he could be moved out of football operations but into a different role with the team.

The team announced the move with a statement from owner Daniel Snyder, which read: “As this season concludes, Bruce Allen has been relieved of his duties as president of the Washington Redskins and is no longer with the organization.

“Like our passionate fan base, I recognize we have not lived up to the high standards set by great Redskins teams, coaches and players who have come before us. As we reevaluate our team leadership, culture and process for winning football games, I am excited for the opportunities that lie ahead to renew our singular focus and purpose of bringing championship football back to Washington D.C.”

A close confidant of owner Snyder’s, Allen became the frequent target of fan frustration in recent years as the franchise struggled on the field and saw its once-proud fan base dwindle. Washington’s record since Allen was hired late in the 2009 season is 62-100-1. His dismissal is the first step of an expected offseason overhaul to Washington’s front office.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous