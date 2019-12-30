Arrests
12/30 at 12:20 a.m. Kamryn McCormick, 24, of Newell Brook Road, Durham, was arrested by Officer Adam Merrill on Old Bath Road on a charge of operating under the influence.
Summonses
12/23 at 8:17 p.m. Jerrie Williams, 47, of Higgins Street, Bath, was issued a summons by Officer Joshua Bernier on Tibbetts Drive on a charge of operating after suspension.
12/23 at 10:26 a.m. Neftaly Sarabia, 29, of Windjammer Way, Bath, was issued a summons by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on U.S. Route 1 on a charge of criminal speed.
12/24 at 1:43 a.m. Alexis Lebel, 39, of Ray Street, Portland, was issued a summons by Officer Cory Iles on Pleasant Street on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.
12/26 at 1:08 p.m. Christopher Bragg, 34, of South Clary Road, Jefferson, was issued a summons by Officer Gregory McCarthy on Mallett Park Road on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.
12/26 at 8:12 p.m. Mathew Grenier, 26, of Greenleaf Avenue, Norway, was issued a summons by Officer Kerry Wolongevicz on Maine Street on operating after suspension.
12/26 at 11:56 p.m. Nathan Colby, 36, of Barrows Street, Topsham, was issued a summons by Officer Kerry Wolongevicz on Gurnet Road on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.
12/29 at 5:25 p.m. Michael Fischer, 38, of Thomaston, Connecticut, was issued a summons by Officer Joshua Bernier on Pleasant Street on a charge of criminal speed.
Fire calls
12/23 at 1:58 p.m. Alarm on Cypress Way.
12/25 at 11:32 a.m. Motor vehicle accident at Harpswell and Middlebay roads.
12/26 at 7:49 a.m. Alarm on Bath Road.
12/26 at 9 a.m. Alarm on Tenney Way.
12/26 at 3:14 p.m. Outdoor fire at West Marginal Road and Central Avenue.
12/29 at 12:53 p.m. Alarm on Pleasant Street.
12/29 at 5:48 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Station Avenue.
12/29 at 7:05 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Elm Street.
12/30 at 12:20 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Old Bath Road.
EMS
Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 40 calls from Dec. 23-30.
