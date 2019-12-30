Arrests

12/17 at 8:28 p.m. Mitchell Levesque, 31, of Pequawet Trail, Baldwin, was arrested by Officer Benjamin Burnes on Gray Road and charged with operating under the influence and operating a vehicle without a license.

12/21 at 11:04 p.m. Christine Coffin, 50, of New Gloucester Road, North Yarmouth, was arrested by Sgt. Antonio Ridge on Doughty Road in North Yarmouth on a charge of operating under the influence.

12/22 at 12:55 p.m. Alison Parker, 31, of Orchard Road, was arrested by Officer Matthew Merriman on Gray Road and charged with disorderly conduct, refusing to submit to arrest and assault on an officer.

12/22 at 10:48 p.m. Jeffrey Mercier, 40, of Hillside Avenue, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Benjamin Burnes on Hillside Avenue.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from Dec. 17-22.

Fire calls

12/23 at 10:59 a.m. Motor vehicle accident at Gray and Range roads.

12/23 at 2:33 p.m. Smoke removal in Windham.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 18 calls from Dec. 18-25.

