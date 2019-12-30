Arrests

12/21 at 12:21 a.m. Heather Leigh Hewitt, 46, of Birkdale Road, Cumberland Center, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Steve Crocker on charges of operating under the influence and violating conditions of release.

Summonses

12/20 at 12:33 a.m. Emily J. Stevenson, 26, of Pennacook Drive, Brunswick, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Stephen Hamilton for operating after suspension.

12/23 at 5:24 p.m. Jo-Anne Lynn Rice, 44, of Portland, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Christopher St. Pierre on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

12/24 at 4:24 p.m. Gary M. Brooks, 56, of Portland, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Christopher St. Pierre on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Fire calls

12/20 at 9:39 a.m. Theft on U.S. Route 1.

12/20 at 10:10 a.m. Structural fire on Paddock Way.

12/20 at 12:58 p.m. Alarm on Bucknam Road.

12/20 at 2:47 p.m. Criminal mischief on Merrill Road.

12/20 at 9:07 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

12/21 at 12:06 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

12/21 at 11:50 a.m. Alarm on Hat Trick Drive.

12/21 at 12:13 p.m. Alarm on U.S. Route 1.

12/21 at 2:02 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

12/21 at 3:59 p.m. Accident on Blueberry Lane.

12/22 at 6:21 p.m. Alarm on Heritage Lane.

12/23 at 6:56 a.m. Burglary of motor vehicle on Middle Road.

12/23 at 9:14 a.m. Alarm on U.S. Route 1.

12/23 at 12:13 p.m. Accident on Winn Road.

12/23 at 1:46 p.m. Burglary of motor vehicle on Lower Falls Road.

12/23 at 4:08 p.m. Burglary of motor vehicle on Pleasant Hill Road.

12/23 at 5:24 p.m. Theft on U.S. Route 1.

12/23 at 8:24 p.m. Burglary of motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

12/23 at 10:33 p.m. Theft on U.S. Route 1.

12/24 at 8:26 a.m. Assist Portland.

12/24 at 9:46 a.m. Criminal mischief on Wilshore Way.

12/24 at 12:39 p.m. Theft on U.S. Route 1.

12/24 at 1:40 p.m. Theft on U.S. Route 1.

12/24 at 2:18 p.m. Accident on Johnson Road.

12/24 at 5:44 p.m. Accident on Woods Road.

12/25 at 12:40 p.m. Assist State Police.

12/26 at 9:09 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

12/26 at 2:48 p.m. Accident on Falmouth Road.

12/26 at 3:09 p.m. Assist Yarmouth.

12/26 at 3:39 p.m. Alarm on Foreside Road.

12/26 at 8:05 p.m. Theft on U.S. Route 1.

12/26 at 10:13 p.m. Theft on U.S. Route 1.

12/27 at 5:28 a.m. Accident on Maine Turnpike.

12/27 at 5:38 a.m. Assist Cumberland.

12/27 at 6:21 a.m. Accident on Blackstrap Road.

12/27 at 6:24 a.m. Accident on Winn Road.

12/27 at 6:42 a.m. Accident on Blackstrap Road.

12/27 at 6:56 a.m. Accident on Middle Road.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 28 calls from Dec. 20-27.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: