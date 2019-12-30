Arrests

12/20 at 10:37 a.m. Carlton J. Cressey, 38, of Cedar Lane, was arrested on Middle Street by Officer Beck Kavanaugh on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

12/20 at 1:21 p.m. Timothy S. O’Hara, 56, of Poland Road, was arrested on Jordan Road by Officer Jason O’Toole on an outstanding warrant.

12/22 at 2:53 p.m. Eric Faulkingham, 40, of Portland, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Jason O’Toole on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

12/26 at 6:20 p.m. Linwood Maynard Grover, 38, of Litchfield Road, was arrested on Litchfield Road by Officer Keith Norris on charges of domestic violence assault and reckless conduct and on an outstanding warrant.

Summonses

12/19 at 12:54 p.m. Carlton J. Cressey, 38, of Cedar Lane, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Beck Kavanaugh on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

12/20 at 3:10 p.m. Megan Fedorczyk, 28, of Pine Point Road, Scarborough, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Thomas Gabbard on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

12/29 at 7:58 a.m. Kerry Merrinvill, 34, of Lewiston, was issued a summons on Durham Road by Officer Beck Kavanaugh on a charge of attaching false plates.

Fire calls

12/19 at 8:52 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

12/19 at 9:17 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

12/19 at 9:41 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

12/19 at 3:59 p.m. Trespassing on Main Street.

12/19 at 6:22 p.m. Accident on Elmwood Road.

12/20 at 8:35 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

12/20 at 1:46 p.m. Theft on Holbrook Street.

12/21 at 12:19 p.m. Accident on Main Street.

12/21 at 2 p.m. Trespassing on Main Street.

12/22 at 1:17 p.m. Accident on Bow Street.

12/23 at 9:04 a.m. Accident on Gurnet Road.

12/23 at 11:29 a.m. Accident on Davis Avenue.

12/23 at 2:30 p.m. Accident on Wolfe’s Neck Road.

12/23 at 4:23 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

12/23 at 5:03 p.m. Accident on Wardtown Road.

12/23 at 6:03 p.m. Accident on Route 24.

12/24 at 12:02 p.m. Accident on Main Street.

12/24 at 2:49 p.m. Assist Pownal.

12/24 at 5:47 p.m. Accident on Granite Street.

12/25 at 2:45 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

12/25 at 11:32 a.m. Accident on Harpswell Road.

12/25 at 8:50 p.m. Accident on Juniper Ledge.

12/26 at 2:38 p.m. Trespassing on Main Street.

12/27 at 6:06 a.m. Accident on Hallowell Road.

12/27 at 10:25 a.m. Accident on Congress Avenue.

12/27 at 2:47 p.m. Trespassing on Winter Street.

12/27 at 5:56 p.m. Accident on Foreside Road.

12/28 at 2:38 p.m. Trespassing on Main Street.

12/29 at 12:15 a.m. Accident on Durham Road.

12/30 at 1:20 a.m. Accident on Staples Point Road.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 25 calls between Dec. 19-30.

