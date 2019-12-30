Susan Collins has in recent years positioned herself as a moderate in the U.S. Senate, someone who tries to promote bipartisanship agreements.

Now that she has announced her intention to run for re-election in 2020, Sen. Collins has an opportunity to demonstrate her position as a moderate by insisting that the Senate conduct a fair hearing of the impeachment articles brought against President Trump.

She should uphold her oath to serve as an impartial juror in an impeachment trial and vote for rules that ensure a fair trial, even if this means departing from the Republican Party line. She has at times defied that party line in the past, but there is no more important time than now for her to demonstrate her loyalty to the country and the Constitution rather than to a political party. All of Maine will be watching what she does.

Marc Miller

South Freeport

