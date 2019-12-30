Susan Collins has in recent years positioned herself as a moderate in the U.S. Senate, someone who tries to promote bipartisanship agreements.
Now that she has announced her intention to run for re-election in 2020, Sen. Collins has an opportunity to demonstrate her position as a moderate by insisting that the Senate conduct a fair hearing of the impeachment articles brought against President Trump.
She should uphold her oath to serve as an impartial juror in an impeachment trial and vote for rules that ensure a fair trial, even if this means departing from the Republican Party line. She has at times defied that party line in the past, but there is no more important time than now for her to demonstrate her loyalty to the country and the Constitution rather than to a political party. All of Maine will be watching what she does.
Marc Miller
South Freeport
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: How about impeaching Speaker Nancy Pelosi?
-
Arts & Entertainment
Face the Music: Local sax player proposes with John Cusack-themed love song
-
Community News
Briefs
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Farmed oysters help keep ocean water clean
-
Food
Bar Guide: Let Lorne change your mind about wine
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.