‘The Godfather’

8 p.m. Thursday. Cinemagic, 779 Portland Road, Saco, $8.75. cinemagicmovies.com

We’re gonna make you an offer you can’t refuse! In 1972, the Francis Ford Coppola crime drama “The Godfather” was released, starring Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton and several others. Here’s a chance to see the Oscar-winning chronicles of the Corleone family back on the big screen as part of the Saco Cinemagic Cult Classic movie series. Have some hot popcorn while you watch, but keep in mind that revenge is a dish best served cold.

Portland Press Herald Photos of the Year opening reception

5 to 7 p.m. Friday. Lewis Gallery, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. portlandlibrary.com

Take a visual look back at some of Maine’s stories from the past year through the lens of several Portland Press Herald staff photographers. Photos will include descriptions and backstories, and if you head to the opening reception during the First Friday Art Walk, some of the photographers will be on hand to talk about their process. The exhibit will run through Feb. 22.

5th Annual Bowie Night: A Glam Dance Party

8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday. Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland, $5, 21-plus. On Facebook.

Calling all rebels, heroes, scary monsters, diamond dogs, cat people, kooks, pretty things and spiders from Mars! Dance magic, dance the night away as you celebrate the music of David Bowie with DJs Billy Stardust, Zimbra and DoomsdayJ, who will be spinning all sorts of Bowie tunes along with other glam dance gems. The party happens four days shy of what would have been Bowie’s 73rd birthday, and you can expect to happily freakout in a moonage daydream. Wham, bam, thank you, ma’am! See you on Saturday night.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: