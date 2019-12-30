Arrests

12/23 at 1:18 a.m. Kala L. Robeshaw, 26, of Westbrook, was arrested on State Street by Officer Alexander Joyce on a charge of operating while under the influence.

12/23 at 3:50 a.m. Jeremy Adam Gardner, 36, of South Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on a charge of criminal mischief.

12/23 at 3:53 p.m. Dustin Emerton, 30, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Cody Forbes on charges of criminal trespass and violation of conditional release.

12/24 at 1 a.m. Nathaniel S. Spring, 35, of Brunswick, was arrested on Brighton Avenue by Officer Jeremy Turner on a charge of operating while under the influence.

12/24 at 8 a.m. Isabella M. Sawyer, 19, of Gorham, was arrested on Springbrook Way by Officer Matthew Rider on a charge of assault.

12/24 at 8:20 a.m. Alfred Charles, 18, of Portland, was arrested on Springbrook Way by Officer Anthony Stewart on a charge of assault.

12/24 at 9 a.m. Alfred Charles, 18, of Portland, was arrested on County Way by Officer Anthony Stewart on a charge of motor vehicle theft.

12/25 at 3 p.m. Steven Paul Konyaki, 39, of Portland, was arrested on Middle Street by Officer Matthew Rider on charges of disorderly conduct and violation of conditional release.

12/26 at 5:10 a.m. Adam Novit, 34, of Portland, was arrested on Brackett Street by Officer Kevin Nielsen on a charge of terrorizing.

12/27 at 1:30 a.m. Michael J. True, 32, address unlisted, was arrested on Dana Street by Officer Frank Pellerin on a charge of assault.

12/27 at 1:05 p.m. David Allaire, 61, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Jonathan Whiteman on charges of assault on a police officer, criminal trespass and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

12/27 at 9:47 p.m. Stephanie Marie Sansonetti, 35, of Portland, was arrested on Marginal Way by Officer Mark Mitchell on a charge of operating while under the influence.

12/27 at 11:28 p.m. Alexandre Pinto Mateus, 39, of South Portland, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Joseph Jaynes on a charge of obstructing public ways.

12/28 at 12:01 a.m. John L. Golembiewski, 41, of Peaks Island, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Frank Pellerin on a charge of terrorizing.

12/28 at 12:40 a.m. Lucas Charles Boccelli, 22, of Hampton, New Hampshire, was arrested on Congress Street by Adam Pelletier on charges of assault, criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident, operating while under the influence and theft of service.

12/28 at 12:58 a.m. Clayton Ross, 28, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Matthew Burnell on charges of operating while under the influence, possession of firearms in a liquor establishment and threatening with a dangerous weapon.

12/28 at 1:17 a.m. Brian Ledwith, 43, of Old Orchard Beach, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Mark Mitchell on a charge of operating while under the influence.

12/28 at 1:30 a.m. Omed M. Habibzai, 18, of Portland, was arrested on Hicks Street by Officer Kyle Vaught on charges of terrorizing, violation of protection order and two counts of violation of conditional release.

12/28 at 11:33 a.m. Christopher W. Babeu, 36, of Portland, was arrested on Melbourne Street by Officer Patrick Landrigan on an outstanding warrant.

12/28 at 5:17 p.m. Dustin Cole, 41, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Christopher Crout on a charge of public drinking.

12/28 at 8:28 p.m. Meagan A. Hebert, 69, of Bridgton, was arrested on St. John Street by Officer Jacob Gibbs on two outstanding warrants.

12/28 at 8:37 p.m. Dustin Cole, 41, of Portland, was arrested on Elm Street by Officer Christopher Crout on a charge of public drinking.

12/28 11:23 p.m. Luther Campbell, 49, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Jason Nadeau on an outstanding warrant.

12/29 at 12:53 a.m. Ahmed Mohammed, 31, of Biddeford, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Christopher Mitchell on a charge of criminal trespass.

12/29 at 1:12 a.m. Briana M. Wayne, 28, of Westbrook, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on a charge of operating after suspension.

12/29 at 1:15 a.m. Joshua Woodbury, 41, address unlisted, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Jesse Dana on a charge of public drinking.

12/29 at 5:17 p.m. Ronald Boulay, 61, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Cody Forbes on charges of a probation violation, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violation of conditional release.

