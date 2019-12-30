Arrests

12/27 at 3:48 a.m. Anthony Meggison, 25, of Haskell Street, Westbrook, was arrested on Pautuxent Drive by Officer Aaron Erickson on two counts of violating bail condition of release.

12/27 at 3:34 p.m. Corey Paul Miller, 28, of Shawnee Road, Milford, was arrested on Roundwood Drive by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of aggravated assault.

12/27 at 8:37 p.m. Dorothy Foote, 60, of Portland, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 and Green Acre Lane by Officer Sarah Fasulo on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol and violating bail condition of release.

12/28 at 2:36 p.m. Heidi Brodeur, 49, of Avenue 6, was arrested on a warrant on Pine Point Road by Officer Travis Hon.

12/28 at 5:10 p.m. Kelly O’Brien, 37, of Harriette Street, Falmouth, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Holly Thompson on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

12/28 at 5:10 p.m. Kenneth Dubuc, 29, of Saco Street, Westbrook, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Holly Thompson on charges of operating after habitual offender revocation, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and violating of probation.

Summonses

12/23 at 5:18 p.m. Dylan Paul, 22, of Goodwins Mills Road, Dayton, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 and Broadturn Road by Officer Andrew Flynn on a charge of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

12/24 at 10:57 a.m. Megan Fedorczyk, 29, of Avenue 3, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Michael Thurlow on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

12/25 at 5:23 p.m. Nicole Link, 33, of Wintergreen Street, Old Orchard Beach, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Benjamin Landry on a charge of operating after suspension.

Fire calls

12/22 at 7:07 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Jones Creek Drive.

12/22 at 7:58 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Sequoia Lane.

12/22 at 2:06 p.m. Fire alarm on Washington Avenue.

12/22 at 4:09 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Traynor Street, Old Orchard Beach.

12/22 at 4:34 p.m. Water problem, carbon monoxide dectector activation on St. John Street, Old Orchard Beach.

12/22 at 7:16 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Avenue 6.

12/22 at 9:20 p.m. Structure fire on Kavanaugh Road, Old Orchard Beach.

12/22 at 9:30 p.m. Alarm problem on Avon Avenue, Old Orchard Beach.

12/23 at 6:20 p.m. Alarm call on Milliken Street, Old Orchard Beach.

12/24 at 9:24 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Grove Avenue, Old Orchard Beach.

12/24 at 1:29 p.m. Alarm call on Staples Street, Old Orchard Beach.

12/24 at 1:38 p.m. Assist Gorham.

12/24 at 8:18 p.m. Alarm call on Highland Pines Road.

12/25 at 9:24 a.m. Assist Gorham.

12/25 at 3:39 p.m. Fire alarm on Estate Drive.

12/25 at 7:51 p.m. Oven problem on East Grand Avenue, Old Orchard Beach.

12/25 at 10:39 p.m. Smoke/gas investigation on Old Salt Road, Old Orchard Beach.

12/26 at 10:23 a.m. Assist Gorham.

12/26 at 11:19 a.m. Assist Gorham.

12/26 at 12:07 p.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

12/26 at 12:48 p.m. Gas leak investigation on Castle Rock Drive, Old Orchard Beach.

12/27 at 6:13 a.m. Assist Gorham.

12/27 at 6:15 a.m. Assist Saco.

12/27 at 8:35 a.m. Assist Gorham.

12/27 at 9:23 a.m. Assist Gorham.

12/27 at 12:53 p.m. Assist Gorham.

12/27 at 1:08 p.m. Assist Gorham.

12/27 at 2:25 p.m. Assist Gorham.

12/27 at 2:46 p.m. Assist Gorham.

12/28 at 3:08 p.m. Water problem on Old Orchard Street, Old Orchard Beach.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 54 calls from Dec. 22-28.

