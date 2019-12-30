Cape Elizabeth

Mon.  1/6  7 p.m.  Town Council Ordinance Committee  TH

Tues.  1/7  6:30 p.m.  School Building Committee  TH

Tues.  1/7  7 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop  MS

Scarborough

Sat.  1/4  8 a.m.  Town Council Goals Workshop  MB

Mon.  1/6  4:15 p.m.  Communication Meeting  MB

Mon.  1/6  5:30 p.m.  Appointments Committee  MB

Mon.  1/6  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board  MB

Tues.  1/7  6 p.m.  Historical Preservation Committee  MB

Wed.  1/8  7 p.m.  Town Council  MB

South Portland

Mon.  1/6  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission  CH

Tues.  1/7  6:30 p.m.  City Council  CH

Wed.  1/8  7:30 a.m.  Arts & Historic Preservation Committee  PDO

Wed.  1/8  4 p.m.  Fertilizer Ordinance  CC

Wed.  1/8  5 p.m.  Senior Steering Implementation Committee  CH

Wed.  1/8  7 p.m.  Planning Board  CH

Thur.  1/9  5 p.m.  Harbor Commission Public Hearing  CH

Thur.  1/9  6:30 p.m.  City Council District 5  180 Wescott Road

