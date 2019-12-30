Cape Elizabeth
Mon. 1/6 7 p.m. Town Council Ordinance Committee TH
Tues. 1/7 6:30 p.m. School Building Committee TH
Tues. 1/7 7 p.m. Planning Board Workshop MS
Scarborough
Sat. 1/4 8 a.m. Town Council Goals Workshop MB
Mon. 1/6 4:15 p.m. Communication Meeting MB
Mon. 1/6 5:30 p.m. Appointments Committee MB
Mon. 1/6 6:30 p.m. Planning Board MB
Tues. 1/7 6 p.m. Historical Preservation Committee MB
Wed. 1/8 7 p.m. Town Council MB
South Portland
Mon. 1/6 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission CH
Tues. 1/7 6:30 p.m. City Council CH
Wed. 1/8 7:30 a.m. Arts & Historic Preservation Committee PDO
Wed. 1/8 4 p.m. Fertilizer Ordinance CC
Wed. 1/8 5 p.m. Senior Steering Implementation Committee CH
Wed. 1/8 7 p.m. Planning Board CH
Thur. 1/9 5 p.m. Harbor Commission Public Hearing CH
Thur. 1/9 6:30 p.m. City Council District 5 180 Wescott Road
