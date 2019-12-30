HIGH SCHOOLS

Isabelle Webster and Emma Roy each had a goal and an assist as the St. Dominic/Winthrop/Gray-New Gloucester girls’ hockey team beat Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland 3-1 on Monday.

Madi Pelletier also scored and Madyson Boulet had 12 saves for the Saints (5-2). Sophia Hartley scored and Manny Guimond had 10 saves for the Red Hornets (4-3-2).

BOYS’ BASKETBALL: Trevor Brown had 18 points as Medomak Valley (7-0) beat Lawrence (2-4) 56-49 in Fairfield.

Patrick McKenney added 16 points and Jacob Bickmore scored 11 for Medomak Valley. Zach Nickerson scored 13 points for the Bulldogs, while Dylan Coombs had 10.

HOCKEY

WORLD JUNIORS: Cole Caufield scored in overtime to give the United States a 4-3 win over the Czech Republic at the world junior hockey championship and a spot in the quarterfinals, in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

Caufield one-timed a shot with 1:46 left in overtime for a win that puts the U.S. atop Group B with eight points, two points ahead of Canada.

Earlier, Canada bounced back from a big loss to Russia with a 4-1 victory over Germany and also booked a spot in the quarters, which begin Thursday.

BASEBALL

MLB: The Toronto Blue Jays agreed to a $4 million, one-year contract with free agent infielder Travis Shaw and designated infielder Richard Ureña for assignment.

Shaw hit .157 with seven homers and 16 RBI in 86 games last season for the Milwaukee Brewers. The 29-year-old has a .243 career batting average over five big league seasons with the Brewers and Boston Red Sox.

DIAMONDBACKS: Arizona signed outfielder Kole Calhoun to a two-year contract worth $16 million that includes a club option for 2022.

The 32-year-old Calhoun, who lives in nearby Tempe, Arizona, has played eight major league seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, batting .249 in his career with 140 homers. In 2019, he hit .232 with a career-high 33 homers while playing mostly right field.

SOCCER

USMNT: The U.S. men’s soccer team will open its 2020 schedule with an exhibition against Costa Rica on Feb. 1 at Carson, California, after training in Qatar with a roster that includes 12 players who could make their debuts.

Players who could makes debuts include goalkeepers JT Marcinkowski and Matt Turner; defenders Julian Araujo, Chase Gasper, Justen Glad, Mark McKenzie and Sam Vines; midfielders Brenden Aaronson, Christian Cappis and Bryang Kayo; and forwards Jesus Ferreira and Ulysses Llanez. The roster averages 23 years, 83 days, and eight international appearances.

– Staff and news services

