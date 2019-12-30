Local & State
The Press Herald’s most-read stories of 2019
From mysterious ice disks to presidential politics, legalized marijuana and the 'neighborhood from hell,' Press Herald readers dove deep into a wide range of our local journalism. Here are the top stories people read.
The circular sheet appears to be rotating and growing, drawing comparisons to a crop circle, a Lazy Susan and a duck-go-round.
Newly released receipts reveal nearly a dozen trips to the president's luxury hotel, part of $170,000 in out-of-state travel by the former Maine governor in recent years.
As Maine experiences a surge in homeless students, Ashley Livingston and her family struggle to find housing and get ready for the new school year.
Maine's adult-use marijuana industry will have the strictest residency rules in the nation.
After trusting a local developer, some living at The Legends subdivision in Old Orchard Beach watched in horror as the homes they occupied for years – but hadn’t yet closed on – were sold at auction. And that was just the latest shocking twist.
She loved the ocean and animals, and was passionate about music, reading and writing, her family says.
Carl and Susan Chase, both in their mid-70s, detailed their rationale in a letter. An intense and uncomfortable conversation has followed.
Who can sell pot, how they can sell it, and how much.
After taking a commanding lead, the former school board chair wins a late-night ranked-choice runoff.
Starting Thursday, a new statute requires drivers in Maine to use hands-free technology only, and gives police an easier-to-enforce law to crack down on distracted driving.
In an era when people can seem more disconnected than ever, Blake Hayes’ public account of grief after his partner’s death moves listeners.
Portland receives 86 asylum seekers from the southern border in 3 days, and the city manager says the city manager of San Antonio, Texas, told him to expect as many as 150 more to arrive soon.
Members of Maine's best-known rock band are mourning the loss of a man one described as 'the glue that held us together.'
This is the last heating season retailers can sell units that don’t meet a stringent 2020 rule.
Rosa Slack, a former teacher at the school, files a complaint, saying the district retaliated after she accused them of not adequately backing her up.
The newspaper says it is restoring freelance reviews of Maine books in its Sunday edition, the Maine Sunday Telegram, after more than 100 readers subscribe online.
Detective Benjamin Campbell was helping a stopped motorist on I-95 in Hampden when he was hit by one of two wheels that came off a passing logging truck, police say.
