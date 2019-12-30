Arrests

12/28 at 1:24 a.m. Matthew Smith, 32, of Meadow Road, Bowdoin, was arrested by Officer Jose Gomez on Route 196 on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

12/24 at 12:55 p.m. Jamiel Kidd, 26, of Oak Hill Road, Litchfield, was issued a summons by Officer Courtney Everett on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating after suspension.

12/25 at 11:30 a.m. Guang Lin, 29, of Port Orange, Florida, was issued a summons by Officer Courtney Everett on Topsham Fair Mall Road on a charge of failure to give notice of an accident by the quickest means.

12/26 at 6:49 p.m. Jill Atwood, 39, of Barry Avenue, Lisbon, was issued a summons by Sgt. Mark Gilliam on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating after suspension.

12/26 at 11:29 p.m. Adam Brown, 30, of Lisbon Street, Lewiston, was issued a summons by Officer Lucas Shirland on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

12/28 at 3:43 p.m. Cameron Vanberg, 34, of West Road, Bowdoin, was issued a summons by Officer Mathew Bowers on Main Street on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

Fire calls

12/23 at 8:34 a.m. Fire alarm on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

12/25 at 10:05 a.m. Electrical hazard on Fairfield Lane.

12/28 at 1:24 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Route 196.

12/29 at 5 p.m. Fire alarm on Academy Lane.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 20 calls from Dec. 23-30.

