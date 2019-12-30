Arrests
12/27 at 6:27 p.m. Leah Marilyn Lancaster, 31, of Juniper Ledge, was arrested on Juniper Ledge by Officer Graham Hults on an outstanding warrant.
Summonses
No criminal summonses were issued for the period Dec. 23-29.
Fire calls
12/23 at 12:46 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.
12/23 at 4:19 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Spruce Point Road.
12/23 at 5:01 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.
12/24 at 7:55 a.m. Theft on U.S. Route 1.
12/24 at 12:01 p.m. Accident on West Main Street.
12/24 at 6:03 p.m. Assist Freeport.
12/25 at 4:04 p.m. Alarm on North Road.
12/25 at 5:31 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.
12/25 at 8:45 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.
12/26 at 3 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Anderson Avenue.
12/27 at 2:20 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Main Street.
12/27 at 7:17 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.
12/28 at 8:01 p.m. Assist Freeport.
EMS
Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 17 calls between Dec. 23-29.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
Investor takeover could ‘derail’ Jay mill sale, Verso board claims
-
The Forecaster
Southern Meetings: Jan. 3-10
-
The Forecaster
Midcoast Meetings: Jan. 3-10
-
Arts & Entertainment
Obama’s favorite movies of 2019 include one big snub and a few surprises
-
The Forecaster
Brunswick Police Beat: Dec. 23-30