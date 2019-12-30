Arrests

12/27 at 6:27 p.m. Leah Marilyn Lancaster, 31, of Juniper Ledge, was arrested on Juniper Ledge by Officer Graham Hults on an outstanding warrant.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were issued for the period Dec. 23-29.

Fire calls

12/23 at 12:46 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

12/23 at 4:19 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Spruce Point Road.

12/23 at 5:01 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

12/24 at 7:55 a.m. Theft on U.S. Route 1.

12/24 at 12:01 p.m. Accident on West Main Street.

12/24 at 6:03 p.m. Assist Freeport.

12/25 at 4:04 p.m. Alarm on North Road.

12/25 at 5:31 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

12/25 at 8:45 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

12/26 at 3 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Anderson Avenue.

12/27 at 2:20 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Main Street.

12/27 at 7:17 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

12/28 at 8:01 p.m. Assist Freeport.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 17 calls between Dec. 23-29.

