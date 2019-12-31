A popular pub and restaurant in Brunswick plans to reopen Wednesday, just three days after a car crashed through its front entryway on Sunday.

Byrnes’ Irish Pub announced Tuesday on its Facebook page that it will reopen on New Year’s Day. The restaurant on Station Avenue near the northern terminus of the Amtrak Downeaster will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. before resuming normal business hours on Thursday, the post said.

“Repairs are well on the way. We are working on putting things back together inside and doing a clean up from all the smoke and dust,” the restaurant’s management team said. “We’re going to be open tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. for New Years Day brunch.”

No one was hurt when a driver backing out of a parking space hit a car, panicked and accidentally put her car in drive, causing it to plow through the pub’s front entrance around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Customers were evacuated through a rear doorway. Brunswick police said the driver was in her early 90s, but did not identify her. Pat Byrnes, the pub’s owner, told the Times Record that the pub was about half-full at the time and the pub’s open mic session was about to start.

Byrnes’, which also operates a second restaurant in Bath, has been in the Brunswick location for about 10 years.

