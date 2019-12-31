Arrests

12/22 at 11:30 p.m. Kelly C. Lumun, 29, of Ocean House Road, was arrested on Ocean House Road by Officer Rory Benjamin on charges of operating under the influence, assaulting an officer and refusing to submit to arrest.

12/25 at 1:35 a.m. Forest J. Hewitt, 25, of Ocean House Road, was arrested on Ocean House Road by Sgt. Jeffrey Gaudette on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

12/28 at 9:13 a.m. Tyshon Teabout, 26, of Biddeford, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Officer Eric Vanasse on a charge of operating after suspension.

Fire calls

12/18 at 6:45 a.m. Fire alarm on Davis Point Road.

12/23 at 1:26 p.m. Assist the public on Spurwink Avenue.

12/25 at 8:09 a.m. Fire alarm on Elephant Rock Road.

12/25 at 9:40 a.m. Fire alarm on Dyer Pond Road.

12/28 at 8:47 a.m. Fire alarm on Running Tide Road.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 22 calls from Dec. 17-30.

