NEW GLOUCESTER — A veterans’ adaptive cross country skiing/snowshoeing program at Pineland Farms will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays through March, weather and snow conditions permitting. It is free to all veterans with physical disabilities, traumatic brain injury and post traumatic stress. No experience is necessary.

A volunteer clinic will be offered Sunday, Jan. 5, at Pineland Farms. Ski instruction and equipment for skiing and snowshoeing are provided. All veterans who are interested in volunteering are welcome.

For more information, contact Kristina Sabasteanski at [email protected] or 310-8694 or go to facebook.com/VeteransAdaptiveSportsTraining.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: