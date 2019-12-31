Writer Margaret Hathaway and photographer Karl Schatz are collecting recipes and photos from kitchens across the state for the Maine Bicentennial Community Cookbook, which will feature 200 recipes that represent Maine’s culinary past, present and future.

The book, printed by Islandport Press, will be available at bicentennial events. Proceeds will be given to non-profit organizations working on food insecurity and hunger across Maine.

The deadline for submissions in Jan. 10.

To submit a recipe or for more information, visit maine200cookbook.com/.

