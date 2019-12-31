SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Paul George had 21 points with season highs of 11 rebounds and nine assists to shake off a slow start, and the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers thumped the Sacramento Kings 105-87 on Tuesday.

Kawhi Leonard scored 14 of his 24 points in the third quarter to help the Clippers to their 14th consecutive win in Sacramento dating to 2013. Ivica Zubac added eight points and 13 rebounds, and Maurice Harkless scored 12 points.

The Clippers played without Patrick Beverley and sixth man Lou Williams. Beverely is nursing a sprained right wrist he injured during Saturday night’s loss in Utah, while Williams missed the game because of personal reasons.

Richaun Holmes had 22 points and 10 rebounds for Sacramento. The Kings have lost eight straight.

PACERS 115, 76ERS 97: Domantas Sabonis had 23 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to lead Indiana to a win at home.

T.J. Warren had 21 points and Myles Turner added 14 for the Pacers, who ended a three-game losing streak in the series and improved to 22-12 overall.

Josh Richardson scored 20 points and Ben Simmons had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the 76ers, who have lost three straight with a game remaining on a four-game road trip. Philadelphia dropped to 23-13.

ROCKETS 130, NUGGETS 104: James Harden scored 35 points after missing the last game because of an injury, leading Houston to a win at home.

The Rockets were back to full strength after Harden missed his first game of the season because of a sprained right toe in a loss to New Orleans on Sunday. Clint Capela (bruised heel) and Russell Westbrook (load management) also returned after sitting out the 127-112 defeat.

Nikola Jokic scored 21 points for the Nuggets, who had a two-game winning streak snapped.

RAPTORS 117, CAVALIERS 97: Kyle Lowry scored 24 points, Terence Davis matched his career high with 19 and Toronto won at home.

Serge Ibaka had 20 points and 10 rebounds and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson scored 14 points in his first start with the Raptors.

Collin Sexton scored 22 points for the Cavaliers.

SPURS 117, WARRIROS 113: DeMar DeRozan had 24 points and San Antonio escaped with an overtime victory at home against short-handed Golden State.

Alec Burks had 28 points for Golden State.

