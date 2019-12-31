WASHINGTON — Casey Cizikas scored twice for the first time this season and Tom Kuhnhackl got the go-ahead goal as the New York Islanders earned a 4-3 victory over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday.

Former Capitals goalie Semyon Varlamov stopped 36 shots, helping former Washington coach Barry Trotz remain perfect in three return trips to D.C. since coaching the Capitals to the 2018 Stanley Cup title.

Evgeny Kuznetsov scored his 14th and 15th goals for Washington, which lost consecutive games in regulation for the first time this season.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 5, DUCKS 2: Jonathan Marchessault scored twice, and Vegas defeated visiting Anaheim.

Vegas closed out December with a 9-4-2 mark and is on a 13-6-3 run since Nov. 17. The Golden Knights remained in sole possession of first place in the Pacific Division.

Since the Golden Knights entered the league for the 2017-18 season, the Ducks have gone 2-8-1 against them, including a 1-3-1 mark at T-Mobile Arena.

Mark Stone, Alex Tuch and Reilly Smith also scored for the Golden Knights, while Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves and improved to 15-4-0 against Anaheim. Fleury, who was selected to play in his fifth All-Star Game, also earned his 455th win to take over sixth place all time, passing Curtis Joseph.

PENGUINS: Pittsburgh’s leading scorer, Jake Guentzel, is out at least four months after undergoing surgery on his right shoulder.

Guentzel injured the shoulder in the third period of a 5-2 victory over Ottawa on Monday night when he slammed into the boards shortly after tapping in his team-high 20th goal of the season.

BLUE JACKETS: Goaltender Joonas Korpisalo will be sidelined four to six weeks because of a knee injury.

The team said Korpisalo had surgery to repair torn cartilage in his right knee. He was selected to participate in the NHL All-Star game on Jan. 25, but the injury likely will prevent that.

