Arrests

12/20 at 11:16 a.m. Kayla Marshall, 32, of Windham, was arrested on Gorham Road by Officer Shane Stephenson on a warrant.

12/21 at 1:18 a.m. Justin Hallowell, 26, of Cape Elizabeth, was arrested on Anthoine Street by Officer Zachary Quadland on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.

12/22 at 12:41 a.m. Alexis Rivera, 33, of South Portland, was arrested on Colin Kelley Road by Officer Kim Dell’Aquila on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.

12/22 at 7:10 p.m. Nicholas Brower, 30, of South Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Jesse Peasley on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol and operating while license suspended or revoked.

12/22 at 10:41 p.m. Habib Louati, 64, of South Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Ginger Ryll on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.

12/26 at 7:34 p.m. Tara Nicole Gassett, 38, of South Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a warrant.

12/27 at 6:16 p.m. Nicole Lynn Bouchard, 29, of Gorham, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Jessica Ramsay on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release.

Summonses

12/20 at 2:22 p.m. Gigi Marcell McKnight, 48, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer David Stailing on a charge of failing to comply with sex offender registration.

12/20 at 5:04 p.m. A 15 year old girl, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Kim Dell’Aquila on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

12/21 at 12:14 a.m. Kayla MacKenzie Trainor, 21, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Zachary Quadland on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

12/22 at 3:47 p.m. Bridget Maheu, 34, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Taylor Stroup on a charge of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

12/23 at 11:06 a.m. Penelope Snow, 53, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating after registration suspended or revoked.

12/23 at 12:18 p.m. Cody Hafford, 28, of Portland, was issued a summons on Cottage Road by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of operating after registration suspended or revoked.

12/23 at 2:56 p.m. Ralph Ferrante, 47, of Standish, was issued a summons on Philbrook Avenue by Officer Shane Stephenson on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

12/26 at 6:22 p.m. Isaac Ng, 25, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Interstate 295 by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of speeding.

12/27 at 12:57 a.m. Richard Thompson, 34, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Ezekiel Collins on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and violating condition of release.

12/27 at 11:11 a.m. Leonard Fink, 32, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of failure to register vehicle.

Fire calls

12/24 at 1:04 a.m. False alarm on Ocean Street.

12/24 at 11:53 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Main Street.

12/25 at 7:25 a.m. Good intent call on Sawyer (road or street not given).

12/25 at 7:37 a.m. Good intent call on Gorham Road.

12/25 at 9:40 a.m. Dispatched and canceled en route.

12/27 at 6:10 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295.

12/27 at 6:27 a.m. Cover assignment on Pillsbury Street.

12/27 at 6:28 a.m. Cover assignment on Union Street.

12/27 at 12:19 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Scarborough Connector.

12/28 at 3:47 a.m. Arcing, shorted electrical equipment on Western Avenue.

12/28 at 6:14 p.m. No incident found on arrival at dispatch address.

12/28 at 8:42 p.m. Service call on Westbrook Street.

12/28 at 9:18 p.m. False alarm on Chase Street.

12/28 at 9:22 p.m. False alarm on Westbrook Street.

12/29 at 10:05 p.m. False alarm on Brickhill Avenue.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 57 calls from Dec. 24-30.

