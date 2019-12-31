Thousands of people in Australia’s southeastern seaside town of Mallacoota were forced to seek refuge on the beach and even boats on the water early Tuesday as deadly blazes closed in around the popular holiday destination to create an apocalyptic-looking scene of huddled evacuees under dark red skies.

As wildfires grip Australia in one of its worst fire seasons in memory, the threat is especially intense this week in the southeastern states like Victoria and New South Wales, where most of the country’s population lives. At least three people in NSW have died due to the fires while four people in Victoria remain missing. At least 12 people in all have died during Australia’s current fire season thus far.

A 63-year-old man and his 23-year-old son in New South Wales died while trying to save their home on Tuesday, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reports and a volunteer firefighter died Monday, the New South Wales Fire Service confirmed.

Fires this week have forced road closures, power outages and destroyed homes with little signs of relenting. Near Mallacoota, which is halfway between Melbourne and Sydney, an estimated 4,000 were forced to evacuate their homes and vacation rentals as the fires ripped into town.

Australia is in the middle of its summer season with much of the country enduring a record heat wave for December. Intense heat and bone dry conditions in the forecast are expected to only escalate the current fire threat.

In the capital of Canberra, the typical high temperature during December is 81.5 degrees (27.5 Celsius); over the weekend, temperatures hit 100 degrees (37.7 Celsius).

A complete ban on fireworks had been ordered due to the hot, dry conditions, but on Sunday, officials announced it would exempt Sydney so that the city could put on its famous New Year’s Eve fireworks display.

