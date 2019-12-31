Three people are still in the hospital with injuries from a weekend crash that killed an 8-year-old boy.

Owen Oates, an 8-year-old student at Edna Libby Elementary School, died in the crash Saturday morning. His parents – Vincent Oates, 51, and Kerry Oates, 46 – were critically injured in the crash on Route 35. Danilo Warrick, 75, of Standish, who was driving one of three cars involved in the accident, was also taken to Maine Medical Center with critical injuries.

Warrick’s condition had changed from serious to critical as of Tuesday afternoon, said Maine Medical Center representative Chelsea Miller. Warrick is a custodian at Edna Libby and George E. Jack elementary schools, according to school officials. A GoFundMe page by the Edna Libby Sunshine Committee had raised more than $4,800 of a $10,000 goal as of Tuesday afternoon.

Vincent Oates’ condition had changed from serious to fair, Miller said, but Kerry Oates remained in critical condition. A separate GoFundMe page for the family had received hundreds of donations as of Tuesday afternoon, totaling more than $49,000 of a $45,000 goal.

Capt. Craig Smith at the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office did not return a call or email for comment Tuesday. He told the Portland Press Herald on Monday that the investigation was ongoing. Officials have not released any information about the cause of the crash.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »