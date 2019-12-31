MERRIMACK, N.H. — Tolls are about to become history at an exit on one of New Hampshire’s heavily traveled highways.
There will be no more toll-collecting at the Exit 11 northbound and southbound ramps of the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack as of New Year’s Day.
The highway links Massachusetts and the New Hampshire cities of Manchester and Concord.
Drivers have been paying 50 cents on the on and off ramps at the exits.
The tolls bring in more than $1 million each year. but a transportation commission decided that it puts Merrimack residents under an unfair burden.
The tollbooths that were built 30 years ago will remain. Drivers will be allowed to drive through without paying.
