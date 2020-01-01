Eleen Mustafa Aldulaimi was the first baby to be born at Maine Medical Center in Portland on New Year’s Day.

Israa Aldulaimi and Mustafa Ismail of Falmouth welcomed their daughter at 12:24 a.m., said Chelsea Miller, hospital spokeswoman.

Eleen, who is the couple’s first child, was born more than a week past her due date. She has a full head of hair and weighs just over 7 pounds.

Mother and daughter are in good health and surrounded by family, Miller said.

Elsewhere in Maine, two babies were born in the hours after midnight at Northern Light Gould Hospital in Presque Isle, said Karen Gonya, hospital spokeswoman. The first came into the world at 12:35 a.m. and the second arrived at 1:33 a.m.

This story will be updated.

