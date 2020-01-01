When I served as a lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy, I learned that the Uniform Code of Military Justice includes an article that prohibits behavior unbecoming an officer and a gentleman, and calls for the dismissal from the service of those convicted.

Is there any doubt that, as commander in chief, Donald Trump has engaged in behavior that is unbecoming an officer and a gentleman?

A. Myrick Freeman III

Georgetown

