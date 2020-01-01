A man shot by authorities in Canaan after he allegedly wounded a police officer last month was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated attempted murder, according to police.

Richard Murray-Burns, 29, of Harmony, was charged as he was leaving Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center and was taken to the Somerset County Jail in East Madison, Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the state Department of Public Safety, said Wednesday in a news release.

“The arrest was made following consultation with the district attorney’s office and Murray-Burns will likely make his first court appearance either Thursday or Friday,” the release says.

A jail spokeswoman said Wednesday that Murray-Burns was being held without bail.

Waterville police Officer Timothy Hinton was shot in Fairfield on Dec. 22, leading to a police chase that ended when Murray-Burns was shot and apprehended, according to McCausland.

Hinton continues to recover at home as Maine State Police, the Attorney General’s Office and Kennebec County District Attorney’s Office investigate the case, Waterville Deputy police Chief Bill Bonney said Tuesday. The Waterville Police Department also is conducting an internal investigation, standard protocol when deadly force is used. Bonney said Hinton is strong, both physically and emotionally, and is “recovering well.”

Hinton had responded to a Dec. 22 report of a shoplifter at Walmart in Waterville, and had stopped a vehicle on Main Street in Fairfield when he was shot in both arms while he sat in his cruiser, police said at the time.

After Hinton was shot, he continued to pursue Murray-Burns’ vehicle. The chase continued into Clinton, and on Route 23 into Canaan and ending at the intersection of Routes 23 and 2, where Murray-Burns was shot multiple times by authorities from several agencies who had joined the pursuit. They and Hinton are on administrative leave with pay, per deadly force policy.

At the time, McCausland identified seven officials who fired at Murray-Burns, who police say was armed with an assault-style weapon. Several cruisers were struck by gunfire, McCausland said.

The officials were state troopers Eric Sucy, Rick Moody, Daniel Murray and Garret Booth; investigator Ken MacMaster of the Office of State Fire Marshal; Somerset County Sheriff’s Deputy Stephen Arminger; and Winslow police officer Cameron Huggins.

Hinton was taken to a Waterville hospital where he was treated and released. Murray-Burns was taken to Thayer and later flown by LifeFlight helicopter to a Bangor hospital.

