MILLINOCKET — A Maine man drew a samurai sword on another man during a fight and cut the victim’s arm, police said.
Police were called to a high school parking lot in Millinocket on Sunday where they found the injured man. He was treated and released from the hospital, police said.
The whereabouts of the man with the sword are unknown.
An arrest warrant on charges of aggravated assault is out for the 35-year-old man accused of using the sword. The man could face additional charges, authorities said.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
Century-old TB vaccine may work better if given in a new way
-
Nation & World
Cars get trapped by tumbleweeds on Washington state highway
-
Nation & World
3 mountain lions killed after feeding on human remains
-
Sports
NFL notebook: Rivera hired to coach in Washington
-
New England Patriots
Can defense carry Patriots past the Titans and on another deep postseason run?